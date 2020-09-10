Freedom Under Law: Bizos showed SA that the law could be humane, principled

The organisation is among the countless rights groups and foundations that are remembering the human rights veteran on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Freedom Under Law said the late George Bizos showed the country that the law could be humane, principled, decent and just.

The organisation is among the countless rights groups and foundations that were remembering the human rights veteran on Thursday.

Bizos died on Wednesday at his Johannesburg home, surrounded by family.

He was 92-years-old.

Freedom Under Law said Bizos, who was one of its board members, will be remembered for his outsized role in opposing apartheid's injustices and in ushering in a new constitutional democracy.

At the same time, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has sent condolences to Bizos' family on behalf of the Western Cape province.

“We note the immense role that he played in our democracy as well as the fight for human rights. He will be missed and our condolences go to his family and friends.”

Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs has also joined the chorus of voices paying tribute to the stalwart; Sachs remembered when Bizos broke down in tears during a sentencing.

“He wasn’t just decent, he had humanity, he had compassion and he cried in court when people were sentenced terribly and unjustly, and the judge overturned the ruling. He cried and his tears were captured on camera.”

Sachs said Bizos was excited about the change that had happened in the country: “George gloried the changes that were brought about, but also they exposed the deficiencies of today and demand attention today. So that’s what keeps our hearts beating. George was more than a friend. He was an institution and he was exceptional.”

