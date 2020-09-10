Four suspects arrested for Nahemia Classen's murder

Two of the men are suspected shooters while the other two suspects allegedly helped hide one of the gunmen following the incident.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old boy in Parkwood will be back in court next month.

Police have arrested four suspects in total following Nahemia Classen's death.

Nahemia was caught in gang crossfire just meters from his home on Monday and died in hospital the following day.

The Grassy Park community policing forum's Phillip Bam said that gangsters had taken over Parkwood and acted as if they owned the community.

"The gangs roam in the area, guns are freely available and it's not right that our children should live under circumstances like that."

Bam said that residents were being held hostage and were living in fear.

"Children should be allowed to play and in the case of Parkwood Estate, they don;t have back yards to play in, so of course they're going to be out in the street."

But now the community has had enough. One of the two shooters handed himself over to police on Tuesday night after community members walked him to the local police station.

Parkwood isn't the only neighbourhood where children have died because of gangsters' brazen actions.

At least six children have been killed after being caught in gang crossfire since the start of this year in communities including Eerste River, Kraaifontein, Ravensmead and Lavender Hill.