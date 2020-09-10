EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy conditions expected in KZN, clear skies for WC

Warm weather conditions expected throughout the country as we move into the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape can expect warm weather conditions on Friday after parts of the province experienced some rain on Thursday.

WESTERN CAPE:

Hot weather and clear skies can be expected in the Western Cape on Friday. Cape Town and Worcester will see highs of 29°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/jOc3Ha1Zb4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 10, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Cloudy but warm conditions are expected in KZN on Friday. Durban will see a high of 22°C. Meanwhile, Ulundi can expect a maximum high of 25°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/rMQ4eFaJ3C — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 10, 2020

GAUTENG:

Clear skies can also be expected in Gauteng on Friday. Johannesburg’s temperature will peak at 25 °C while Pretoria will see a high of 27°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.