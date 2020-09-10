Eldorado Park cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies intend to apply for bail

Lawyers for the accused told the court that they would be applying for bail, but Julies’ family advisor, Reverend Larry Varie, said that the community would not take that lying down.

SOWETO - The police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies on Thursday expressed their intention to apply for bail.

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Vorster Netshiongolo made a brief appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court.

They are accused of shooting the teenager, who had Down syndrome, just meters from his Eldorado Park home in August.

Thursday was the first time all three accused appeared in court together for the murder of Julies.

Whiteboy changed her decision to use Legal Aid and said that she would now be represented by a private lawyer.

“The community will be very upset, and it will be better for the prosecution to ensure that the accused remain behind bars and the outstanding people who were part of this crime must also be pick up as soon as possible,” Varie said.

The matter was postponed to 22 September.

