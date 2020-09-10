CT anti-gang unit hunting shooter after three men killed in Lotus River

The three men in their twenties were shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-gang unit members are searching for a gunman responsible for a triple murder at a Lotus River food outlet.

The three men in their twenties were shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary report suggests that two of the victims walked into a fisheries on the corner of Klip and Zeekoe roads, followed by an unknown armed man.

The assailant fired several shots inside the shop, killing the two and a third man, who is believed to be an assistant at the fisheries.

The gunman apparently fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "During the shooting, an assistant at the business was also killed. The assailant subsequently fled the scene. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.