Cosatu gives CoCT 7 days to review position on water tariffs

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu is pressuring the City of Cape Town to lower water tariffs.



Collectively, dams supplying the city with water have reached over 95% capacity thanks to improved rainfall.



The trade union federation's Malvern de Bruyn: "It's only six years ago that it was that high, so that justifies a reduction in the water tariffs. We were quite astounded when saw that the city was unwilling to do so."

De Bruyn added that poor residents were suffering financially because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown and needed any form of economic relief they could get.

"They must review their current position on water tariffs. We'll give them seven days in which to make a decision and if we don't get a satisfactory response, then Cosatu will set up meetings with all stakeholders - our alliance partners, religious fraternity, civil society."

