ConCourt hears arguments justifying why Tshwane Metro was placed under admin

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court Justices have challenged the appellants in the Tshwane Municipality debacle to prove that the decision to place the metro under administration was appropriate.

Arguments being heard in the matter before the court illustrated that, albeit that the provincial government made several attempts to remedy the situation in the deadlocked metro, these came to nil.

Although the provincial government, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the African National Congress (ANC) advanced an argument against the Democratic Alliance (DA) that suggests the provincial government had no other choice but to take action in line with Section 139 of the Constitution, the Constitutional Court Justices do not seem convinced.

The court is concerned with whether there were no alternative measures or remedial action the provincial government could have implemented before placing the municipality under administration.

The Tshwane metro has been in disarray since the fallout between the DA and EFF, which were governing it through a coalition leading to countless cancelled council meetings with the city currently without a municipal manager and mayor.'

Advocate Ishmael Semenya said this on its own proved that there were exceptional circumstances, which the provincial government considered and that should be enough.

“The last stop is when the circumstances are exceptional, then this solution is warranted.”

The hearing follows an application for direct leave to appeal against an earlier judgment of the High Court in Pretoria that reviewed and set aside the march decision of the Gauteng executive council to dissolve the metro’s council.

