Cele: Actions of officers accused of Nathaniel Julies' murder uncalled for

Police claimed that the teenager was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence but the community said that he was killed by police.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the actions of officers on the day Nathaniel Julies was killed were uncalled for and said that he was pleased that Ipid had taken over the case.

The three officers linked to the murder of the 16-year-old from Eldorado Park will return to the dock on Thursday morning.

Julies was killed just meters away from his home last month.

Police claimed that the teenager was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence but the community said that he was killed by police.

Cele said that the behaviour of police was indefensible.

"It was totally uncalled for and there is not a grain of defensive input in that, nothing. I just don't know what got in their heads of the officers. As the case continues, we will find out what happened."

The officers are facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, using unauthorised ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.