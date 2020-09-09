With four generating units back, Eskom to start load shedding from 4pm today

The utility said that it had managed to return four generating units to sevice and was able to avoid load shedding until this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is planning to implement load shedding at 4pm on Wednesday.

While many will be spared deliberate outages this morning, tens of thousands of residents in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State aren't so lucky.

Eskom said that it would implemented so called "load reduction" in parts of these provinces to prevent network overloading in high density areas.

#POWERALERT 1



Eskom to implement Stage 1 loadshedding from 16:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Hay5U2wlWu — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 8, 2020

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 8 September 2020



#Eskom_KZN #Eskom_Mpumalanga #Eskom_FreeState #Eskom_Limpopo



Please see below, provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 from 05:00 to 09:00 pic.twitter.com/0VFSHHFfVf — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 8, 2020

