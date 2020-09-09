20°C / 22°C
With four generating units back, Eskom to start load shedding from 4pm today

The utility said that it had managed to return four generating units to sevice and was able to avoid load shedding until this afternoon.

Picture: 123rf.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is planning to implement load shedding at 4pm on Wednesday.

The utility said that it had managed to return four generating units to sevice and was able to avoid load shedding until this afternoon.

While many will be spared deliberate outages this morning, tens of thousands of residents in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State aren't so lucky.

Eskom said that it would implemented so called "load reduction" in parts of these provinces to prevent network overloading in high density areas.

