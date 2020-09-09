Tony Gupta had access to Eskom board WhatsApp discussions, Zondo Inquiry told

Former Eskom board chairperson ZolaTsotsi said that he believed it was another tactic to show him that he has people inside.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi said that he was shocked when Tony Gupta showed him discussions of a WhatsApp group of his board members.

"I was quite taken aback and said: 'Where did you get this?' He said: 'Don't worry about that chairman, I just wanted to let you know that we've got our own sources'. So I took this to be kind of a power play that says 'listen, if you mess with me, I'm going to find out.'"

The former Eskom board chairperson is continuing his testimony at the state capture commission but he testified previously that Gupta told him that they put him there and they could remove him.

He said that Salim Essa sent him a list of the composition of board committee members and when he ignored it, then-Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown called him and gave him a list similar to Essa's and told him that was how he should constitute the committee.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo could not mask his shock at Tsotsi’s testimony.

