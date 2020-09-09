Semenya's lawyer says they'll explore options to challenge recent court outcome

Semenya has been fighting last year's ruling by the Court of Arbitration, which said she should take the drugs before she can compete in events between 400 meters and a mile.

JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya's lawyer said the double Olympic 800 metres champion has several options after the Swiss Federal Court dismissed her appeal against a ruling, which ordered she take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.

Greg Knott said they'll continue exploring other avenues to get desired results.

“There’s a continuous battle in Europe for uman rights in court. That battle is one way. There could be domestic jurisdictions with South Africa where our Bill of Rights can be currently run.”

The tribunal found that subjecting female athletes to drugs or surgical interventions to compete does not amount to a violation of Swiss public policy.

