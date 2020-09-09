SCA dismisses NMB councillor Lungisa’s bid to overturn his prison sentence

Lungisa had been sentenced to an effective two-year jail term for hitting Democratic Alliance member Rano Kayser during a chaotic council meeting in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an application by Nelson Mandela Bay Councillor Andile Lungisa to overturn a prison sentence in connection with the assault of a fellow councillor.

He's been out on bail for two years pending the outcome of an appeal.

