Sanef condemns EFF’s Ndlozi on harassment of eNCA journalist Hejana

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned comments by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana, saying his statement about the incident was misogynistic.

Hejana was manhandled by EFF members outside a Clicks store in Cape Town while on duty on Tuesday.

Ndlozi tweeted that he did not see harassment in a video posted by eNCA.

But they are telling her that she can be here, but not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them



I really do not see harassment here. Merely Touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment! https://t.co/dzkglCGVcM — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 9, 2020

He said the journalist was merely touched and not violated

Sanef has called on the gender commission and Parliament to investigate the matter.

