Sanef condemns EFF’s Ndlozi on harassment of eNCA journalist Hejana

Hejana was manhandled by EFF members outside a Clicks store in Cape Town while on duty on Tuesday.

FILEL: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned comments by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana, saying his statement about the incident was misogynistic.

Hejana was manhandled by EFF members outside a Clicks store in Cape Town while on duty on Tuesday.

Ndlozi tweeted that he did not see harassment in a video posted by eNCA.

He said the journalist was merely touched and not violated

Sanef has called on the gender commission and Parliament to investigate the matter.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

