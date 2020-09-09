20°C / 22°C
SA's COVID-19 recovery rate holds steady at 88.6% as 1,079 new cases confirmed

The recovery rate is holding steady at 88.6% at meaning over 567,000 people have so far recovered.

A Gauteng Health Department official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2020. Picture: AFP
A Gauteng Health Department official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,086.

The Health ministry says 1,079 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 640,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 88.6% at meaning over 567,000 people have so far recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

