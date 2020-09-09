SA's COVID-19 recovery rate holds steady at 88.6% as 1,079 new cases confirmed

The recovery rate is holding steady at 88.6% at meaning over 567,000 people have so far recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,086.

The Health ministry says 1,079 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 640,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 88.6% at meaning over 567,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, a cumulative total of 640 441 confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA have been recorded with 1 079 new cases.Number of tests done is 3 821 162 with 12 213 new tests done. We report 82 more deaths. Number of recoveries is 567 729 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,6% pic.twitter.com/01OGLGPvas — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 8, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.