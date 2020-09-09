Ramaphosa: Govt has number of plans to lift economy post-COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual meeting with members of the South African National Editors Forum on Wednesday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said there were a number of plans to lift the country’s economy after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual meeting with members of the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Wednesday evening.

The President said some of government's plans include new infrastructure projects.

“We will be able to identify key projects across all our provinces that we can embark on. Some of them are ready and some are almost ready by a press of a button very shortly and they will create quite a number of jobs.”

He said corruption was being dealt with through a multi-disciplinary approach: “We are looking at broader measures to tackle in general to strengthening and better resourcing existing law enforcement resources to establishing a multi-disciplinary entity to ensure a more effective detecting and prosecution.”

