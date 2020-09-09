WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa holds second Q&A session with Sanef

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a question-and-answer session with editors, senior journalists, and analysts as part of his commitment to enage with different sectors of society.

JOHANNESBURG – In follow up engagement with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 9 September 2020, host a question-and-answer session with editors, senior journalists, and analysts.

The engagement forms part of the President’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society and fulfills a commitment he gave Sanef – during the initial session on 31 May 2020 – that he would interact with the forum and other media institutions as part of maintaining transparency and dialogue with various stakeholders in society.

The session gives participants an opportunity to put questions to the President on matters of national importance, including South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to limit the spread of the COVID-19, and the national effort towards economic reconstruction.

