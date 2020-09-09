Objective of Zuma letter to Ramaphosa is to capture ANC - Veterans League

The ANC Veterans League said that the former leader abused the urgent and important issue of the struggle against corruption to disguise its strategic objective, which was the capture of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League has described former President Jacob Zuma's letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa as extraordinary, unprecedented and deeply disturbing.

Zuma penned the letter and accused Ramaphosa's approach against corruption as flawed, adding that it served to destroy the ANC.

The ex-president was reacting to the party's current sitting president's letter, where he lambasted ANC members who were implicated in corruption, especially in the wake of graft allegations during COVID-19 procurement processes.

Zuma also said that Ramaphosa sought to save his own skin while painting the whole party as corrupt.

The league added that their movement must respect and implement the resolution adopted at the party's conference of publicly disassociating from anyone accused or reported to be involved in corruption.

