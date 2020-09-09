Mthethwa describes Swiss court ruling against Semenya as an injustice

The two-time Olympic champion lost an appeal against the restriction of testosterone in female athletes.

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has described the Swiss Federal Court ruling against Caster Semenya as an injustice.

Semenya has been fighting last year's ruling by the Court of Arbitration, which said she should take medication to reduce her testosterone levels before she can compete.

Mthethwa said the ruling was a violation of human rights: “We are studying the judgment, we are resolved to do everything in our power to pursue this, even if it benefits somebody else beyond Caster Semenya.”

