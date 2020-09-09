Mogoeng calls on Ingonyama Trust chair Ngwenya stop calling himself a judge

Jerome Ngwenya was appointed as a judge in 2000 but he later resigned.

DURBAN - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on Ingonyama Trust chairperson Jerome Ngwenya to confirm in writing that he will stop referring to himself as a judge.

Ngwenya was appointed as a judge in 2000 but he later resigned.

In a statement, Mogoeng said that any individual who impersonated a judge as Ngwenya was doing could cause harm to the judiciary without facing adverse consequences for their actions.

Ngwenya tried to make a comeback as a judge this month but failed.

The Chief Justice said that Ngwenya therefore could not allow himself to be treated as though he was still a judge.

Mogoeng said that a person cannot be regarded as a judge once they resign from the judgeship.

This is different to a retired judge, who keeps the title for life.

However, despite this, Ngwenya is reportedly adamant that he will continue using the title until an official instruction.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.