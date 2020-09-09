Mogoeng calls on Ingonyama Trust chair Ngwenya stop calling himself a judge
Jerome Ngwenya was appointed as a judge in 2000 but he later resigned.
DURBAN - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on Ingonyama Trust chairperson Jerome Ngwenya to confirm in writing that he will stop referring to himself as a judge.
In a statement, Mogoeng said that any individual who impersonated a judge as Ngwenya was doing could cause harm to the judiciary without facing adverse consequences for their actions.
Ngwenya tried to make a comeback as a judge this month but failed.
The Chief Justice said that Ngwenya therefore could not allow himself to be treated as though he was still a judge.
Mogoeng said that a person cannot be regarded as a judge once they resign from the judgeship.
This is different to a retired judge, who keeps the title for life.
However, despite this, Ngwenya is reportedly adamant that he will continue using the title until an official instruction.