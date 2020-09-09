ANC delegation led by Magashule to meet with Zanu-PF today

Worsening economic hardships, the arrest of government critics, and a clampdown against planned protests have triggered a storm of criticism at home and abroad, but Zanu-PF insisted there was no crisis to discuss.

HARARE - A high-level African National Congress (ANC) delegation led by its secretary-general Ace Magashule is in Zimbabwe on Wednesday for talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling party.

The six-member ANC delegation included ANC international relations committee chairperson Lindiwe Zulu, who's also the minister of Social Development.

Magashule and Zulu had publicly expressed their concerns over recent events in Zimbabwe.

No programme has been released about Wednesday’s meeting, but there was anger in August when two envoys sent to Harare by President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to meet the opposition.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa insisted that the meeting was only between officials from his party and the ANC.

He said claims that the nation was in crisis were false.

