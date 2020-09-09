KZN Education Dept probing Mathole High School bullying incident

In video footage, one girl can be seen applying force and pulling the other child by her underwear as she sits defenceless on the ground while she is being kicked in the face.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department is investigating an attack on a schoolchild by bullies.

The children from Mathole High School were caught on camera, with one of the girls dragging the victim by her underwear and kicking her in the face while she sat helplessly on the ground.

In the footage, one girl can be seen applying force and pulling the other child by her underwear as she sits defenceless on the ground while she is being kicked in the face.

Another child tries to stop the bully buts she simply pushes her away and continues with the heinous act.

The provincial Education Department has said that it had suspended two pupils who were behind the attack.

The department's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa: "The investigation is already under way."

Mthethwa said that counselling would be offered to the children in efforts to assist them.

