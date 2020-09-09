Govt must take urgent steps to implement economic recovery plan - BBC

The latest GDP figures showed the economy contracted by 16.4% in the first and second quarter this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Black Business Council (BBC) president Sandile Zungu has told government to take urgent steps by implementing the economic recovery plan and tackling corruption.

South Africa’s battered economy was already struggling before the COVID-19 lockdown started in late March.

Government said it had a plan that included government, business, and labour.

Zungu said that putting these plans in motion was key.

“The biggest bugbear is on implementation. The plans have been there [and] they’re all over the place. To get to implementation, you need to have all the social partners aligned,” he said.

