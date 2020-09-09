Gauteng police on alert for protests outside Clicks stores

This comes after the High Court in Johannesburg granted Clicks an interim interdict to stop the EFF from intimidating customers or staff, as well as inciting violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Wednesday said they would remain on high alert to monitor protests outside Clicks stores even though the company said it would not be opening its outlets.

“Police in Gauteng will this morning continue to monitor the situation relating to the protest at a number of Clicks stores across the province to ensure that there are no incidents of violence and destruction of property,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

This comes after the High Court in Johannesburg granted Clicks an interim interdict to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from intimidating customers or staff, as well as inciting violence.

The EFF said it would escalate its efforts to make sure that no Clicks store opened for trading this week.

The company removed TRESemmé products from its shelves in response to a racial advert in which it called black hair “damaged and frizzy” compared to a white women’s hair, which it described as “normal”.

