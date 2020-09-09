Former George Provincial Hospital employee sentenced for tender corruption

A Hawks investigation revealed that between February and December 2011, Jacob Claassen and his two co-accused registered several companies on their names and that of some relatives in order to manipulate tender processes for their benefit.

CAPE TOWN - A former supply chain management employee at George Provincial Hospital has been sentenced for fraud and tender corruption.

Jacob Claassen (63) learnt his fate in the George Regional Court last week.

A Hawks investigation revealed that between February and December 2011, Claassen and his two co-accused registered several companies on their names and that of some relatives in order to manipulate tender processes for their benefit.

Claassen pleaded guilty on all 83 charges of fraud and corruption brought against him.

The court sentenced Claasen to ten years imprisonment for 82 charges of fraud suspended for five years.

He was also sentenced to five years for corruption wholly suspended on condition that Claassen was not found guilty of similar offences.

The court imposed a further sentence of 36 months under correctional supervision, while the case against his two co-accused was postponed to next month for trial.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.