EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in parts of the Western Cape tomorrow
Meanwhile, warm temperatures can be expected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG – Cloudy but warm weather conditions are expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Thursday, but rain can be expected in parts of the Western Cape.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected in the coastal province. Durban will see a high of 23°C, while Newcastle will see a high of 25°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/H0zjrGCDcW— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2020
GAUTENG:
Fine and warm weather conditions are expected throughout Gauteng on Thursday, with Johannesburg and Vereeniging expected to experience high temperatures of 27°C, while Pretoria will see a maximum high of 29°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/4ijSMlVvf0— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2020
WESTERN CAPE:
Rain can be expected in George and Worcester on Thursday. Cape Town will see mild weather conditions peaking at 19°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/v2ZPmykJeB— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.