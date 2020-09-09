EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in parts of the Western Cape tomorrow

Meanwhile, warm temperatures can be expected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG – Cloudy but warm weather conditions are expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Thursday, but rain can be expected in parts of the Western Cape.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected in the coastal province. Durban will see a high of 23°C, while Newcastle will see a high of 25°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/H0zjrGCDcW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2020

GAUTENG:

Fine and warm weather conditions are expected throughout Gauteng on Thursday, with Johannesburg and Vereeniging expected to experience high temperatures of 27°C, while Pretoria will see a maximum high of 29°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/4ijSMlVvf0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Rain can be expected in George and Worcester on Thursday. Cape Town will see mild weather conditions peaking at 19°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/v2ZPmykJeB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2020

