Eskom says while no load shedding's planned for Thursday, the risk is still high

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has warned that while no load shedding was expected on Thursday, the possibility of load shedding remains high.

The utility has managed to stave off rolling blackout for two days now but said any deterioration in generation performance could lead to the implementation of load shedding at short notice.



Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

“Should this come to arise, we will inform the people of South Africa timeously. Today unplanned breakdowns amount to 11,334 megawatts of capacity there is planned maintenance of 5,8000 megawatts.”

