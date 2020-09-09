Eskom cancels stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday afternoon

In a tweet this afternoon, the power utility said the ‘generation supply situation has significantly improved’.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced the cancellation of stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Eskom said it would implement stage 1 load shedding from 4 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, shortly after announcing the return of several power units to service but added that two of those would be taken offline for urgent maintenance.

Eskom has assured South Africans that it will continue to communicate any changes to the supply of power.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: "We are working on a full update for the rest of the week, and tomorrow, which will be released later."

#Loadshedding #Update There will be no loadshedding for this evening as the generation supply situation has significantly improved. A full statement with tomorrow's update will be issued later today. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 9, 2020

