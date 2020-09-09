Clicks stores to shut today, retailer to start counselling process for employees

Clicks is facing backlash for approving and displaying the ad, which described a black woman’s hair as 'dry, damaged and frizzy' comparing it to white hair, which it labelled as 'normal'.

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks said that it would start a process of providing support and counselling for its employees across the county in the wake of a racist advert posted on its website.

As a result, the health and beauty outlet said that it would close all its stores on Wednesday.

Clicks is facing backlash for approving and displaying the ad, which described a black woman’s hair as “dry, damaged and frizzy” comparing it to white hair, which it labelled as “normal”.

Hundreds of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have been holding protests outside Clicks outlets and trashing some of them in the process, while condemning the business for what it said, “is a human rights violation”.

Clicks and TRESemmé have done major damage to their brands.

Reputation brand manager Solly Moeng said that both entities would have to take drastic measures to fix this.

“They need to not only say, ‘those people have left, we apologise, and we have removed the product from our shelves’, but also they need to come back to us at some point and report back on what they have changed,” he said.



Clicks said that it was working with the government to ensure that it sold more products for black hair.

A senior executive stepped down from his position for his involvement in the offensive campaign.

The company has also confirmed the suspension of the employees implicated in the saga.

