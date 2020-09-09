City Power conducts operation in Alex to cut-off illegal electricity connections

The utility said it was taking action to address overloading on the network and to recover lost revenue caused by illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power was in Alexandra on Wednesday morning to cut off illegal electricity connections.

The utility said that it was taking action to address overloading on the network and to recover lost revenue caused by illegal connections.

The areas targeted included the River Park Flats, several London Road squatters and Greenville.

In August, the Vasco da Gama switching substation exploded as a result of attempted vandalism and theft.

City Power’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the city lost almost R2 billion every year due to illegal connections in Johannesburg.

“We also know those areas that are informal that have not been proclaimed by the Department of Human Settlements, those areas all of a sudden have got electricity and we are monitoring them. Some of the illegal connections use our own cables from City Power and Eskom,” Mangena said.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), soldiers and police formed part of Wednesday’s operation.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said: “This operation will be given full support and all illegal electrical wires will be confiscated and disposed of at the City Power premises.”

At the same time, Eskom said tens of thousands of people in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Free State would be affected by power cuts in the morning.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 8 September 2020



#Eskom_KZN #Eskom_Mpumalanga #Eskom_FreeState #Eskom_Limpopo



Please see below, provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 from 05:00 to 09:00 pic.twitter.com/0VFSHHFfVf — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 8, 2020

Eskom implemented so-called “load reduction” in the provinces also to prevent network overloading in high-density areas.

On the national power front, the power utility said it was planning to start turning off your electricity at 4pm.

Eskom said it had managed to return four generating units to service and was able to avoid load shedding until Wednesday afternoon.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.