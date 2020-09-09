ANC admits that state of local govt raises serious concerns

The governing party has urged its deployees in local government structures to respect the distinction between political and administrative responsibilities so that only experienced and qualified officials are hired.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to hit the ground running ahead of the 2021 local government elections, it has admitted that the state of local government raises serious concerns.

The party’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting discussed issues related to service delivery, financial mismanagement and maladministration in several municipalities across the country as pointed out by the auditor general and other reports.

While the ANC acknowledges that municipalities across the country are in ruins, the party’s NEC also said it noted substantial progress made in building a system of democratic developmental local government and the provision of basic services to South Africans.

It has urged its deployees in local government structures to respect the distinction between political and administrative responsibilities so that only experienced and qualified officials are hired.

The auditor general’s report showed recently that municipalities remain under capacitated – a problem which explains the high rates of irregular expenditure and corruption as noted.

On its 2021 elections plans, the party said its structures will have to identify popular and respected individuals to contest for votes in different wards – with other rules including a screening for criminal and disciplinary matters.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.