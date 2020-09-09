After meeting ZANU, ANC delegates say they'll return to meet other stakeholders

Ace Magashule has told reporters that these stakeholders they will meet with at a later stafe include the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Non-Governmental Organisations Forum and opposition politician Simba Makoni.

JOHANNESBURG – An African National Congress (ANC) delegation visiting Zimbabwe said it will return to the country to hold talks with opposition and civic rights groups.

Secretary-General Ace Magashule said this at Wednesday's meeting between the ANC and Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) in Harare.

Magashule confirmed receiving requests to meet with other stakeholders in Zimbabwe.

He has told reporters that these include the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Non-Governmental Organisations Forum and opposition politician Simba Makoni.

Two envoys sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Harare last month came in for criticism for not meeting with a wider range of people.

The ruling ZANU-PF insists there is no crisis in the country, despite mounting poverty and criticism over rights abuses.

Magashule said his delegation and Zimbabwe’s governing party agreed it would not be a problem to meet with others.

The meetings would, however, not take place during this visit; Magashule said arrangements will be made to come back.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.