Zuma said Matona's Eskom exit not a reflection on him, Zondo Inquiry told

Tshediso Matona testified at the state capture commission on Monday that he met Zuma one-on-one after he left Eskom and that the former president appeared apologetic but never said if it was his decision to remove him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona said that former President Jacob Zuma described his suspension and subsequent resignation from the utility as being caught up in spaghetti.

Matona testified at the state capture commission on Monday that he met Zuma one-on-one after he left Eskom and he appeared apologetic but never said if it was his decision to remove him.

He told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he was hearing for the first time that the board resolution to set up an inquiry and suspend him was drafted by consultant Nicholas Linell who had earlier met with Zuma, board chair Zola Tsotsi and Dudu Myeni.

Matona said that he accepted a year's salary to resign from Eskom, deciding to cut his losses.

He said that he had attempted to meet former Zuma to express his disappointment about the way he was removed.

And when he eventually did, Zuma said that what happened was not a reflection on him.

"What he did say was that I got caught up in the middle of a spaghetti. Those where the words he used."

Zondo asked Matona if he understood what Zuma had meant, to which Matona replied: "I didn’t."

Matona said that Zuma said that he should go back to the public service and that he would call him, which he didn't.

However, Matona was later appointed to the National Planning Commission in the Presidency.

