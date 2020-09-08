Zondo told of idea hatched by Myeni at Zuma's home, to suspend Eskom execs

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi on Tuesday said he was present when the idea of an inquiry and suspension of executives was hatched at former President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla led by Dudu Myeni.

The commission asked former chief executive officer Tshediso Matona about the meeting, that consultant Nicholas Linell has disposed of an affidavit, and Linell's affidavit which said he was given the task of drafting the board resolution for Tsotsi.

Now Tsotsi confirms that Myeni said Linell did the same thing for her when she was South African Airways board chairperson and he could do the same for Eskom.

Tsotsi said Myeni led the meeting, including saying which executives should be suspended.

“…And the discussion was primarily led by her as to what are the issues that are causing the concern with the performance of Eskom.”

