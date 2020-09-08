Zimbabwe crisis: ANC delegation led by Magashule set to meet with Zanu–PF

The ANC is expected to assess the situation in the neighbouring country following the arrest of opposition party supporters and journalists.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Zimbabwe are waiting to hear if the African National Congress (ANC) delegation headed to the country will meet with them.

The ANC is expected to assess the situation in the neighbouring country following the arrest of opposition party supporters and journalists.

The delegation is expected to be led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoys to Zimbabwe, Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete, disappointed NGOs when they returned without meeting them in August.

And the silence of the recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit also did not go unnoticed.

Even though reports of widespread abductions were rife and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was already behind bars while political and civil society actors were harassed by police.

But following the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week, the party said that it had connected with Zanu–PF and the two parties had agreed to meet.

Magashule is expected to jet off to Harare on Tuesday with his delegation.

However, the big question is, will the ANC do a better job of finding out what is really going on in the Zimbabwe crisis and can the two liberation movements find a way for Zimbabwe to resolve its ongoing troubles?

