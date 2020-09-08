Mpofu says ANC meeting ZANU to discuss ‘mutual interest’, denies there's crisis

A nine-member delegation of the ANC led by secretary-general Ace Magashule was due to land in Zimbabwe on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of talks on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – A top official from Zimbabwe’s governing party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), says a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC) will focus on issues of mutual interest and there was no crisis in the country.

A nine-member delegation of the ANC led by secretary-general Ace Magashule was due to land in Zimbabwe on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of talks on Wednesday.

Despite the anger of Zimbabwe’s opposition over a worsening national crisis, state media in Zimbabwe maintains this is a solidarity meeting.

ZANU-PF’s Obert Mpofu has told the Herald newspaper that both the ANC and ZANU-PF are at risk from colonial infiltrators - following criticism from Western nations.

Mpofu served in the former government of Robert Mugabe.

There has been growing anger at the arrest of those critical of the government and economic conditions in the country.



In a bid to show it’s serious about cost-cutting, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has announced it’ll no longer foot overseas hospital bills for top officials – but that won’t be enough to calm growing anger.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.