Tsoti tells Zondo of Zuma call revealing Eskom board meeting postponement

Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi is back at the state capture commission where former CEO Tshediso Matona said on Monday that Tsotsi was the one who informed him that he had been suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi said that on the eve of a scheduled board meeting he received a phone call from former President Jacob Zuma telling him that the meeting should be postponed.

Tsotsi said that Zuma told him to expect a call postponing the meeting and he did later receive that call.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Tsotsi if he probed Zuma for an explanation on why the meeting would be postponed.

"He's calling you ans saying the board's meeting must not take place. But, it' not his business, it's the board's business that will be discussed. Wasn't that strange?" Zondo asked.

"It was strange chairman," Tsotsi admitted.

