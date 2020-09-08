Taxi industry not a law unto itself - Santaco

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that the industry was not a law unto itself.

Santaco president Philip Taaibosch testified on Monday at a commission of inquiry investigating taxi violence.

Competition over routes often turns violent.

In Cape Town, there's been a spate of shootings at the Bellville taxi rank in recent weeks.

Taaibosch said that those working in the industry deserved to be treated like any other citizen in the country.

"Who are taxi people? Are we not South Africans? Should we not be treated the same? Why should we be treated in a disgusted manner?"

