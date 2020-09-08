Swiss court confirms Semenya can't compete without hormone-suppressing treatment

Semenya had been prohibited from defending her 800m Olympics title because she refused to adhere to testosterone regulations set by governing body World Athletics.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The Swiss supreme court on Tuesday confirmed a ruling that South Africa's double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya cannot compete until she accepts to be treated with hormone-suppressing drugs.

"After many months of deliberation, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has refused to set aside a 2019 ruling against Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," the court said in a statement.

"The Swiss Supreme Court found that World Athletics’ requirement of subjecting certain female athletes to drug or surgical interventions as a precondition to compete in women’s 400m to 1500m events does not amount to a violation of Swiss public policy," the court added.

WATCH: 2019 and off-track year for Semenya

In 2019, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council, which met in Doha, approved rules that require the concentration of testosterone in a female transgender athlete to be less than five nanomoles per litre continuously for a period of at least 12 months prior to being declared eligible.

The previous limit was 10 nanomoles.

Athletes must maintain their testosterone levels below the five-nanomole limit to keep their eligibility to compete in the female category.

"Under the new regulations a transgender female athlete is no longer required to be recognised by law in her new gender but should provide a signed declaration that her gender identity is female," an IAAF statement said.

