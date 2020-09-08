Social media outraged over Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch's assault matter

Many supporters took to Twitter and Facebook expressing disappointment after learning that the midfielder allegedly attacked his girlfriend on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been widespread public outrage against Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Many supporters took to Twitter and Facebook expressing disappointment after learning that the midfielder attacked her on Sunday.

Lorch spent a day at the Midrand Police Station on Monday after he was arrested a day earlier.

His arrests came just as President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter that the sad reality was that many survivors of gender-based violence had lost faith in the country's criminal justice system.

The alleged attack comes when the issue of gender-based violence is on most South Africans' minds, and moreover, a reality for many women.

One Twitter user, Tshepo Matseba, said "given the reality of violence against women and children in South Africa, he expects the law to take its cause without any fear of favour".

President Ramaphosa acknowledged in his weekly newsletter on Monday that there were lax bail conditions for suspects of gender-based violence, which seemed to be the case with the Thembinkosi Lorch case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwana said that the soccer star had been released on R2,000 after appearing in the Midrand Magistrates Court.

"Thembinkosi Lorch appeared at the Midrand Magistrates Court on a charge of assault with intent to do grievious bodily harm. He'll be back in court on 8 October."

Orlando Pirates said in a statement that it could not comment on the matter, adding that it condemned all forms of violence, especially against women and children.

