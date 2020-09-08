Small Businesses Dept to work with Clicks to replace TRESemmé with local brands

One of the calls made by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was that the health and beauty outlet should remove TRESemmé products from all its branches.

JOHANNESBURG - With the mounting criticism over a racist advertising campaign by TRESemmé hair products, the Small Businesses Department said it was now working with Clicks to ensure that the outlet sells similar locally produced products.

One of the calls made by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was that the health and beauty outlet should remove TRESemmé products from all its branches.

Clicks has already heeded the minister’s call and the TRESemmé will no longer be part of its sales.

There has been public outrage over the ad that was posted on the Clicks website last week, displaying a black women’s hair as damaged, dry and frizzy compared to a white woman’s hair that was portrayed as normal.

It took protests, public outrage and criticism for one of South Africa’s biggest health, beauty and pharmaceutical outlets to suspend its employees who were instrumental in publishing the racist advert.

To remedy the situation, Ntshavheni said a meeting with Clicks has been organised to plan a way on how South African businesses can be involved.

“We will identify or give them access to the ones that we have been working with in that industry to say these are ready for the market and these are upcoming and we can work on a journey with them.”

About 400 Clicks stores were shut on Monday following demonstrations by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters across the country.

A court interdict, ruling that the party should refrain from intimidating threatening and inciting violence, has not stopped the eff from continuing with its protests.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.