SA's economy contracted by 51% in Q2 - StatsSA

The data revealed that in the period, the economy generated R1,08 trillion.

People queue at a grocery store in Hillbrow on the first day of the coronavirus lockdown on 27 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
People queue at a grocery store in Hillbrow on the first day of the coronavirus lockdown on 27 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's economy contracted by 51% in the second quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus lockdown took hold, according to data from StatsSA.

The data revealed that in the period, the economy generated R1,08 trillion.

It was further shown that household spending on most products declined in the second quarter, which was in line with the closure of hotels, restaurants, transport services, recreational facilities and many stores during hard lockdown. The ban on the sales of alcohol and tobacco products also impacted spending.

Consumers also spent more on communication services as lockdown regulations kept people at home.

More to follow.

