SA COVID-19 fatalities pass 15,000 mark

The Health ministry said that 854 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 639,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,004.

The Health ministry said that 854 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 639,000.

The recovery rate stands at 88.6%, meaning that more than 566,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, a cumulative total of 639 362 confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA have been recorded. Number of tests conducted to date is 3 808 949 with 8 759 new tests conducted since the last report. We report 115 more COVID-19 related deaths. Number of recoveries is 566 555 pic.twitter.com/MLyvZSPgES — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 7, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.