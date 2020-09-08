20°C / 22°C
Parkwood boy caught in gang violence crossfire remains on life support

Nahemia Classen was shot and wounded in Parkers Walk on Monday.

Nehemiah Claasen. Picture supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A young boy who got caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Parkwood remains on life support.

Nehemiah Classen was shot and wounded in Parkers Walk on Monday.

The eight-year-old was just metres from his house when he was struck by a bullet.

Classen sustained a bullet wound to the head when rival gang members opened fire on one another.

Police launched a manhunt after receiving information from eyewitnesses.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

This is not the first time a child has suffered due to gang shootings in Parkwood.

At around the same time last year, in the same street, an eight-year-old boy was wounded in the shoulder while walking to a shop.

In September 2017, seven-year-old Ezra Daniels was playing with a friend in Abdullah Moosa Road when he was caught in a hail of bullets.

An alleged gang leader implicated in his death was sentenced to 50 years behind bars after entering into a plea agreement last year.

