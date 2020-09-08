Parkwood boy caught in gang violence crossfire remains on life support

Nahemia Classen was shot and wounded in Parkers Walk on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A young boy who got caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Parkwood remains on life support.

Nehemiah Classen was shot and wounded in Parkers Walk on Monday.

The eight-year-old was just metres from his house when he was struck by a bullet.

Classen sustained a bullet wound to the head when rival gang members opened fire on one another.

Police launched a manhunt after receiving information from eyewitnesses.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

This is not the first time a child has suffered due to gang shootings in Parkwood.

At around the same time last year, in the same street, an eight-year-old boy was wounded in the shoulder while walking to a shop.

In September 2017, seven-year-old Ezra Daniels was playing with a friend in Abdullah Moosa Road when he was caught in a hail of bullets.

An alleged gang leader implicated in his death was sentenced to 50 years behind bars after entering into a plea agreement last year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.