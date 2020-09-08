Outa: E-tolling system has failed and Sanral should take blame, not the public

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said the e-tolling system has failed and the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has to take the blame for it, not the public.

This is in response to the roads agency's chief executive officer (CEO) Skhumbuzo Macozoma calling for a final decision on the future of e-tolls, which should be in the interest of the entire country and the economy.

More than a year ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to find a solution to the controversial tolling system which has been met with much opposition.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said Sanral must not blame South Africans that only 20% of motorists using the Gauteng freeways are paying their e-toll bills.

“We need to move forward and we need Sanral to acknowledge that they need to be transparent and not hide behind the lip services of working in the best interest of communities in society when their conduct and behaviour demonstrates otherwise.”

