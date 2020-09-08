On…now off again – Eskom suspends load shedding on Tuesday

Earlier Eskom implemented stage 1 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday, and it was expected to last until 10 pm – this after the utility managed to return more generation units back to service.

JOHANNESBURG – The lights will stay on this evening, according to Eskom, after the power utility suspended load shedding.

Earlier Eskom said it would implement stage 1 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday, and that was expected to last until 10 pm – this after the utility managed to return more generation units back to service.

But don't put away those match sticks and candles just yet, in a tweet, Eskom said would be implementing stage 1 load shedding again on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Eskom said it managed to return four generation units to service which improved generation capacity. However, two units would be taken offline in the evening for urgent maintenance.

South Africans have been urged to continue to use power sparingly.

