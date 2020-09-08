NGO Thula Thula comes onboard to help victims of Imizamo Yethu fire

Over 200 shacks were razed in Sunday's blaze and no one was hurt.

CAPE TOWN - The cause of a fire that's left hundreds of people destitute in Hout Bay is still unknown.

Over 200 shacks were razed in Sunday's blaze.

No one was hurt.

Non-governmental organisation, Thula Thula, is helping with relief efforts.

The organisation's Casey B Dolan: "Thula Thula has the most incredible opportunity to be able to register the victims onsite and then they will be raising money for the donations that will be necessary to provide essential items like groceries, blankets and small household goods."

