Minister Ntshavheni rejects Clicks' apology, urges removal of TRESemme products

The minister is now urging Clicks to remove TRESemme products from its shelves as an expression of its disassociation with suppliers who promote racist and insensitivity marketing.

JOHANNESBURG - Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has criticised Clicks over its response to the racist hair advert and has rejected the retailer's apology.

The racist TRESemme advert published on the Clicks website portrayed black natural hair as "dry, damaged and frizzy" while labeling a white women's hair as "normal".

Ntshavheni said that a simple apology on racism was not good enough.

"The continuous undermining of black people, of women and black young people is because economically not strong enough. So if Clicks are serious about being a good corporate [company] in South Africa, they must contribute to that inclusive economy and say how many of their products are made by black women and how many of their products are suitable for black hair."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have once again started gathering outside Clicks stores around the country on Tuesday morning.

The red berets want the retailer to shut its outlets until Friday and fire those involved in allowing the advert to be published.

