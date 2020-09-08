Man shoots dead wife as she's reporting domestic violence complaint

The attack occurred at the Madeira Police Station in Mthatha on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A husband is due to appear in court this week for shooting dead his wife inside an Eastern Cape police station.

Police said that the 28-year-old woman was reporting a case of domestic violence when her husband entered the station.

They say without saying a word, he started firing at his wife.

He then tried to flee but was apprehended by officers.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana: "We have opened a murder case for investigation. Once the suspect has been charged, he is expected in the Mthatha Magistrates Court on murder-related charges."

It's understood the 42-year-old suspect works as a security guard.

