Maimane: Race plays an important role in one’s identity

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said that citizens from all races needed to change the racial injustices of the past or else populist rhetoric and violence would become the automatic reaction.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said that citizens from all races needed to change the racial injustices of the past or else populist rhetoric and violence would become the automatic reaction.

Over the weekend, the DA adopted non-racialism as its policy doing away with race as a proxy for disadvantage.

Maimane, who is now the leader of One SA Movement, said that race played an important role in one’s identity.

“To me, to take away the identity of someone and say, ‘you don’t see that I am black’ as an argument is to really take away a huge component of my identity. But also, the history of this country and inability to be able to say, ‘how do we resolve the challenges of apartheid spatial legacy that we’ve been given?’,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.