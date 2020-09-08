Load shedding returns – power cuts resume from 4 pm on Tuesday

Eskom managed to suspend load shedding until Tuesday afternoon after returning more generation units back to service.

JOHANNESBURG – Stage 1 load shedding will resume from this hour.

Eskom managed to suspend load shedding until Tuesday afternoon after returning more generation units back to service.

The current bout of blackouts were expected to last until 10 pm on Tuesday night.

The utility has again urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

#Loadshedding #Update

As some units have returned since last night, there will be no loadshedding betwn 08:00-16:00. However, please note that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 16:00-22:00 tonight. Eskom will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 8, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.