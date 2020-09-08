20°C / 22°C
Load shedding returns – power cuts resume from 4 pm on Tuesday

Eskom managed to suspend load shedding until Tuesday afternoon after returning more generation units back to service.

Eskom has again urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly. Picture: Pexels
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Stage 1 load shedding will resume from this hour.

Eskom managed to suspend load shedding until Tuesday afternoon after returning more generation units back to service.

The current bout of blackouts were expected to last until 10 pm on Tuesday night.

The utility has again urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

